È partita a Roma, un’importante campagna di prevenzione: presso un ambulatorio mobile, collocato a Piazza del Popolo, attraverso 2 test capillari, è stato possibile effettuare lo screening congiunto per Covid-19 ed Epatite C, con il patrocinio del Comune di Roma. Successivamente l’ambulatorio mobile farà tappa in Lombardia ed in Campania. Questo roadshow itinerante, realizzato nell’ambito delle iniziative per la Giornata Mondiale contro le Epatiti proclamata dall’OMS per il 28 luglio, è stato promosso dall’Associazione Italiana per lo Studio del Fegato – AISF e dalla Società Italiana Malattie Infettive e Tropicali – SIMIT, con il patrocinio dell’Associazione Pazienti EpaC Onlus, ed è stato organizzato dalla società di consulenza manageriale in ambito healthcare MA Provider, con il contributo non condizionato dell’azienda farmaceutica multinazionale Abbvie. Responsabili scientifici dell’iniziativa sono il Professor Massimo Andreoni, Direttore scientifico della SIMIT e Professore di Malattie Infettive della Facoltà di Medicina e Chirurgia dell’Università di Roma Tor Vergata, e il Professor Salvatore Petta, Segretario AISF e Professore di Gastroenterologia all’Università di Palermo.