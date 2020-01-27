San Valentino: sandali, ballerine e slingback hanno il tacco rosso

San Valentino si avvicina… e se state ancora pensando alle ore spese a domandarvi cosa regalarle per Natale, abbiamo la soluzione giusta per voi!

Il perfetto pegno d’amore è un regalo firmato Gioseppo.

Il nuovo design presentato dal marchio per la stagione Spring Summer 2020 non potrà che fare breccia nel cuore della vostra lei. Sandali, ballerine e slingback neri con un dettaglio in comune: il tacco rosso in perfetto stile San Valentino.

Chic e versatili le proposte SS 2020 di Gioseppo saranno il regalo perfetto per la vostra amata, che non solo adorerà ma che indosserà per tutto il resto della stagione!

