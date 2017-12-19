Le radio italiane premiano gli Ofenbach

“Be Mine” è il singolo più ascoltato nel 2017

Il duo di dj deep house e dance pop francesce Ofenbach – composto da Dorian Lo e César de Rummel – conquistano la vetta della classifica Top 100 of The Year 2017 con “Be Mine” secondo i dati rilevati daRadiomonitor.

Pubblicato nel novembre 2016 da Warner Music, nel corso del 2017 il singolo è stato trasmesso da 289 emittenti radiofoniche 98.295 volte.

La classifica dei 100 singoli più ascoltati in radio nel 2017 vede in seconda posizione “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran (Warner) mentre al terzo posto “Something Just Like This” dei Chainsmokers & Coldplay (Sony).

Gli unici tre italiani presenti nella Top 10 sono: Giusy Ferreri al 4° posto con “Partiti adesso” (Sony), Francesco Gabbani al 5° con “Fra le granite e le granate” (BMG) e Vasco Rossi al 6° con “Come nelle favole” (Universal).

BMG Rights Management è la casa discografica indipendente con il market share più alto (2,88%), seguita da Carosello (1,88%) ed Energy Production (1,60%).

Delle tre major, Universal si aggiudica il primato assoluto, registrando una percentuale di market share pari al 39,13%, seguita da Sony (29,09%) e Warner (22,41%).

La classifica Radio Airplay Top 100 of The Year 2017 (per punteggio) è stata elaborata da Radiomonitor analizzando i dati rilevati dal 01.01.2017 al 13.12.2017, pondenderando il numero dei passaggi registrati da ciascun singolo con i dati di ascolto delle emittenti per quarto d’ora e per tipo di giorno.

Radiomonitor adotta la stessa metodologia in tutti i territori del mondo in cui operaal fine di garantire un dato preciso, affidabile e universalmente riconosciuto dall’industria musicale internazionale.

Classifica Radio Airplay Top 100 of The Year 2017:

1 Ofenbach Be Mine Warner Music
2 Ed Sheeran Shape Of You Atlantic
3 Chainsmokers, The & Coldplay Something Just Like This Sony Music
4 Giusy Ferreri Partiti adesso RCA Records (Italy)
5 Francesco Gabbani Tra le granite e le granate BMG Rights Management
6 Vasco Rossi Come nelle favole Universal Music (Domestic)
7 Charlie Puth Attention Warner Music
8 DNCE feat. Nicki Minaj Kissing Strangers Republic Records
9 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Despacito Universal Music
10 Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa No Lie Island
11 Fabri Fibra feat. Thegiornalisti Pamplona Universal Music (Domestic)
12 Tiziano Ferro Lento/Veloce Universal Music
13 J-AX & Fedez feat. T-Pain $enza pagare Epic Records (Italy)
14 Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley Chained To The Rhythm Virgin EMI
15 Imagine Dragons Thunder Polydor
16 Ed Sheeran Galway Girl Atlantic
17 Thegiornalisti Riccione Carosello Records
18 Weeknd, The feat. Daft Punk I Feel It Coming Republic
19 Giorgia Credo Microphonica
20 Bruno Mars Versace On The Floor Atlantic
21 Harry Styles Sign Of The Times Columbia
22 Shawn Mendes There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back Virgin EMI
23 Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba Hear Me Now Columbia
24 Fabio Rovazzi feat. Gianni Morandi Volare Universal Music (Domestic)
25 Benji & Fede feat. Annalisa Tutto Per Una Ragione Warner Music Italy
26 Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson Symphony Warner Music
27 Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry… Feels Sony
28 Francesco Gabbani Occidentali’s karma BMG Rights Management
29 Jamiroquai Cloud 9 Virgin
30 Tiziano Ferro feat. Carmen Consoli Il Conforto Universal Music (Domestic)
31 Francesca Michielin Vulcano RCA Records (Italy)
32 Takagi & Ketra feat. Lorenzo Fragola e Arisa L’esercito del selfie Columbia
33 Coldplay & Big Sean Miracles (Someone Special) Parlophone Music Spain
34 Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Rockabye Warner Music
35 U2 You’re The Best Thing About Me Island
36 Biffy Clyro Re-arrange Atlantic
37 Pink What About Us RCA
38 Ligabue Ho fatto in tempo ad avere un futuro… Zoo Aperto
39 Drake Passionfruit Universal Music
40 Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse Katchi Warner Music
41 Robbie Williams Love My Life Columbia
42 Lenny Hell.o Universal Music
43 Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, … Súbeme La Radio Sony Music
44 Imagine Dragons Believer Interscope
45 Giorgia Vanità Microphonica
46 Parov Stelar All Night Warner Music
47 Maroon 5 feat. Future Cold Universal Music
48 Tiromancino Dove tutto è a metà Columbia Records (Italy)
49 Nek feat. J-AX Freud Warner Music Italy
50 Justin Bieber & BloodPop Friends  
51 DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller Wild Thoughts Epic
52 Caparezza Ti fa stare bene Universal Music (Domestic)
53 LP Other People Energy Production
54 Gianna Nannini Fenomenale Charing Cross Records
55 Rag’N’Bone Man Human Columbia
56 Baby K feat. Andrés Dvicio Voglio ballare con te Columbia Records (Italy)
57 Avicii feat. Sandro Cavazza Without You Virgin EMI
58 Katy Perry feat. Migos Bon Appétit Virgin EMI
59 Negramaro Fino all’Imbrunire Sugar Music
60 Samuel La statua della mia libertà Columbia Records (Italy)
61 ZAYN & Taylor Swift I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Universal Music
62 Nina Zilli Mi hai fatto fare tardi Universal Music (Domestic)
63 Fabri Fibra Stavo pensando a te Universal Music (Domestic)
64 Weeknd, The Rockin’ XO/Republic
65 Samuel Vedrai Columbia
66 Giusy Ferreri feat. Federico Zampaglione L’amore mi perseguita RCA Records
67 Maroon 5 feat. SZA What Lovers Do Universal Music
68 Ermal Meta Vietato morire Mescal
69 Bruno Mars That’s What I Like Atlantic
70 Jax Jones feat. RAYE You Don’t Know Me Polydor
71 OneRepublic No Vacancy Interscope
72 JP Cooper She’s On My Mind Island
73 OneRepublic Let’s Hurt Tonight Interscope
74 J Balvin & Willy William Mi Gente Universal Music
75 J-AX & Fedez feat. Alessandra Amoroso Piccole cose Epic Records (Italy)
76 Mario Venuti Caduto dalle stelle Microclima-Puntoeacapo
77 Morat feat. Alvaro Soler Yo Contigo, Tú Conmigo Universal Music
78 Bruno Mars 24K Magic Atlantic
79 LP Strange Energy Production
80 Fiorella Mannoia Che sia benedetta Columbia
81 Paola Turci La vita che ho deciso Warner Music Italy
82 Paola Turci Fatti bella per te Warner Music Italy
83 Elisa Ogni istante Universal Music (Domestic)
84 Biagio Antonacci In mezzo al mondo Iris
85 Fabri Fibra Fenomeno Universal Music (Domestic)
86 Ermal Meta Ragazza paradiso Mescal
87 Lady Gaga Million Reasons Interscope
88 Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar The Greatest RCA
89 Tiziano Ferro Valore assoluto Universal Music (Domestic)
90 Giorgia Scelgo ancora te Microphonica
91 Sam Smith Too Good At Goodbyes Capitol Records
92 Fiorella Mannoia Siamo ancora qui Oyà Music
93 Francesco Renga Nuova luce RCA Records (Italy)
94 Vasco Rossi Un mondo migliore Universal Music Italia
95 Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar Don’t Wanna Know Polydor
96 Dan Auerbach Shine On Me Nonesuch
97 Ligabue È venerdì, non mi rompete i coglioni Zoo Aperto
98 Thegiornalisti Completamente Carosello Records
99 Dennis Lloyd Nevermind Warner Music
100 Marco Mengoni Onde (Sondr Remix)

