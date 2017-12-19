Le radio italiane premiano gli Ofenbach

“Be Mine” è il singolo più ascoltato nel 2017
Il duo di dj deep house e dance pop francesce Ofenbach – composto da Dorian Lo e César de Rummel – conquistano la vetta della classifica Top 100 of The Year 2017 con “Be Mine” secondo i dati rilevati daRadiomonitor.
Pubblicato nel novembre 2016 da Warner Music, nel corso del 2017 il singolo è stato trasmesso da 289 emittenti radiofoniche 98.295 volte.
La classifica dei 100 singoli più ascoltati in radio nel 2017 vede in seconda posizione “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran (Warner) mentre al terzo posto “Something Just Like This” dei Chainsmokers & Coldplay (Sony).
Gli unici tre italiani presenti nella Top 10 sono: Giusy Ferreri al 4° posto con “Partiti adesso” (Sony), Francesco Gabbani al 5° con “Fra le granite e le granate” (BMG) e Vasco Rossi al 6° con “Come nelle favole” (Universal).
BMG Rights Management è la casa discografica indipendente con il market share più alto (2,88%), seguita da Carosello (1,88%) ed Energy Production (1,60%).
Delle tre major, Universal si aggiudica il primato assoluto, registrando una percentuale di market share pari al 39,13%, seguita da Sony (29,09%) e Warner (22,41%).
La classifica Radio Airplay Top 100 of The Year 2017 (per punteggio) è stata elaborata da Radiomonitor analizzando i dati rilevati dal 01.01.2017 al 13.12.2017, pondenderando il numero dei passaggi registrati da ciascun singolo con i dati di ascolto delle emittenti per quarto d’ora e per tipo di giorno.
Radiomonitor adotta la stessa metodologia in tutti i territori del mondo in cui opera, al fine di garantire un dato preciso, affidabile e universalmente riconosciuto dall’industria musicale internazionale.
Classifica Radio Airplay Top 100 of The Year 2017:
|1
|Ofenbach
|Be Mine
|Warner Music
|2
|Ed Sheeran
|Shape Of You
|Atlantic
|3
|Chainsmokers, The & Coldplay
|Something Just Like This
|Sony Music
|4
|Giusy Ferreri
|Partiti adesso
|RCA Records (Italy)
|5
|Francesco Gabbani
|Tra le granite e le granate
|BMG Rights Management
|6
|Vasco Rossi
|Come nelle favole
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|7
|Charlie Puth
|Attention
|Warner Music
|8
|DNCE feat. Nicki Minaj
|Kissing Strangers
|Republic Records
|9
|Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
|Despacito
|Universal Music
|10
|Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa
|No Lie
|Island
|11
|Fabri Fibra feat. Thegiornalisti
|Pamplona
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|12
|Tiziano Ferro
|Lento/Veloce
|Universal Music
|13
|J-AX & Fedez feat. T-Pain
|$enza pagare
|Epic Records (Italy)
|14
|Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley
|Chained To The Rhythm
|Virgin EMI
|15
|Imagine Dragons
|Thunder
|Polydor
|16
|Ed Sheeran
|Galway Girl
|Atlantic
|17
|Thegiornalisti
|Riccione
|Carosello Records
|18
|Weeknd, The feat. Daft Punk
|I Feel It Coming
|Republic
|19
|Giorgia
|Credo
|Microphonica
|20
|Bruno Mars
|Versace On The Floor
|Atlantic
|21
|Harry Styles
|Sign Of The Times
|Columbia
|22
|Shawn Mendes
|There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
|Virgin EMI
|23
|Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba
|Hear Me Now
|Columbia
|24
|Fabio Rovazzi feat. Gianni Morandi
|Volare
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|25
|Benji & Fede feat. Annalisa
|Tutto Per Una Ragione
|Warner Music Italy
|26
|Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson
|Symphony
|Warner Music
|27
|Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry…
|Feels
|Sony
|28
|Francesco Gabbani
|Occidentali’s karma
|BMG Rights Management
|29
|Jamiroquai
|Cloud 9
|Virgin
|30
|Tiziano Ferro feat. Carmen Consoli
|Il Conforto
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|31
|Francesca Michielin
|Vulcano
|RCA Records (Italy)
|32
|Takagi & Ketra feat. Lorenzo Fragola e Arisa
|L’esercito del selfie
|Columbia
|33
|Coldplay & Big Sean
|Miracles (Someone Special)
|Parlophone Music Spain
|34
|Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
|Rockabye
|Warner Music
|35
|U2
|You’re The Best Thing About Me
|Island
|36
|Biffy Clyro
|Re-arrange
|Atlantic
|37
|Pink
|What About Us
|RCA
|38
|Ligabue
|Ho fatto in tempo ad avere un futuro…
|Zoo Aperto
|39
|Drake
|Passionfruit
|Universal Music
|40
|Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse
|Katchi
|Warner Music
|41
|Robbie Williams
|Love My Life
|Columbia
|42
|Lenny
|Hell.o
|Universal Music
|43
|Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, …
|Súbeme La Radio
|Sony Music
|44
|Imagine Dragons
|Believer
|Interscope
|45
|Giorgia
|Vanità
|Microphonica
|46
|Parov Stelar
|All Night
|Warner Music
|47
|Maroon 5 feat. Future
|Cold
|Universal Music
|48
|Tiromancino
|Dove tutto è a metà
|Columbia Records (Italy)
|49
|Nek feat. J-AX
|Freud
|Warner Music Italy
|50
|Justin Bieber & BloodPop
|Friends
|51
|DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
|Wild Thoughts
|Epic
|52
|Caparezza
|Ti fa stare bene
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|53
|LP
|Other People
|Energy Production
|54
|Gianna Nannini
|Fenomenale
|Charing Cross Records
|55
|Rag’N’Bone Man
|Human
|Columbia
|56
|Baby K feat. Andrés Dvicio
|Voglio ballare con te
|Columbia Records (Italy)
|57
|Avicii feat. Sandro Cavazza
|Without You
|Virgin EMI
|58
|Katy Perry feat. Migos
|Bon Appétit
|Virgin EMI
|59
|Negramaro
|Fino all’Imbrunire
|Sugar Music
|60
|Samuel
|La statua della mia libertà
|Columbia Records (Italy)
|61
|ZAYN & Taylor Swift
|I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
|Universal Music
|62
|Nina Zilli
|Mi hai fatto fare tardi
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|63
|Fabri Fibra
|Stavo pensando a te
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|64
|Weeknd, The
|Rockin’
|XO/Republic
|65
|Samuel
|Vedrai
|Columbia
|66
|Giusy Ferreri feat. Federico Zampaglione
|L’amore mi perseguita
|RCA Records
|67
|Maroon 5 feat. SZA
|What Lovers Do
|Universal Music
|68
|Ermal Meta
|Vietato morire
|Mescal
|69
|Bruno Mars
|That’s What I Like
|Atlantic
|70
|Jax Jones feat. RAYE
|You Don’t Know Me
|Polydor
|71
|OneRepublic
|No Vacancy
|Interscope
|72
|JP Cooper
|She’s On My Mind
|Island
|73
|OneRepublic
|Let’s Hurt Tonight
|Interscope
|74
|J Balvin & Willy William
|Mi Gente
|Universal Music
|75
|J-AX & Fedez feat. Alessandra Amoroso
|Piccole cose
|Epic Records (Italy)
|76
|Mario Venuti
|Caduto dalle stelle
|Microclima-Puntoeacapo
|77
|Morat feat. Alvaro Soler
|Yo Contigo, Tú Conmigo
|Universal Music
|78
|Bruno Mars
|24K Magic
|Atlantic
|79
|LP
|Strange
|Energy Production
|80
|Fiorella Mannoia
|Che sia benedetta
|Columbia
|81
|Paola Turci
|La vita che ho deciso
|Warner Music Italy
|82
|Paola Turci
|Fatti bella per te
|Warner Music Italy
|83
|Elisa
|Ogni istante
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|84
|Biagio Antonacci
|In mezzo al mondo
|Iris
|85
|Fabri Fibra
|Fenomeno
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|86
|Ermal Meta
|Ragazza paradiso
|Mescal
|87
|Lady Gaga
|Million Reasons
|Interscope
|88
|Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar
|The Greatest
|RCA
|89
|Tiziano Ferro
|Valore assoluto
|Universal Music (Domestic)
|90
|Giorgia
|Scelgo ancora te
|Microphonica
|91
|Sam Smith
|Too Good At Goodbyes
|Capitol Records
|92
|Fiorella Mannoia
|Siamo ancora qui
|Oyà Music
|93
|Francesco Renga
|Nuova luce
|RCA Records (Italy)
|94
|Vasco Rossi
|Un mondo migliore
|Universal Music Italia
|95
|Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
|Don’t Wanna Know
|Polydor
|96
|Dan Auerbach
|Shine On Me
|Nonesuch
|97
|Ligabue
|È venerdì, non mi rompete i coglioni
|Zoo Aperto
|98
|Thegiornalisti
|Completamente
|Carosello Records
|99
|Dennis Lloyd
|Nevermind
|Warner Music
|100
|Marco Mengoni
|Onde (Sondr Remix)
You must be logged in to post a comment Login