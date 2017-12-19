Le radio italiane premiano gli Ofenbach

“Be Mine” è il singolo più ascoltato nel 2017



Il duo di dj deep house e dance pop francesce Ofenbach – composto da Dorian Lo e César de Rummel – conquistano la vetta della classifica Top 100 of The Year 2017 con “Be Mine” secondo i dati rilevati daRadiomonitor.

Pubblicato nel novembre 2016 da Warner Music, nel corso del 2017 il singolo è stato trasmesso da 289 emittenti radiofoniche 98.295 volte.

La classifica dei 100 singoli più ascoltati in radio nel 2017 vede in seconda posizione “Shape of you” di Ed Sheeran (Warner) mentre al terzo posto “Something Just Like This” dei Chainsmokers & Coldplay (Sony).

Gli unici tre italiani presenti nella Top 10 sono: Giusy Ferreri al 4° posto con “Partiti adesso” (Sony), Francesco Gabbani al 5° con “Fra le granite e le granate” (BMG) e Vasco Rossi al 6° con “Come nelle favole” (Universal).

BMG Rights Management è la casa discografica indipendente con il market share più alto (2,88%), seguita da Carosello (1,88%) ed Energy Production (1,60%).

Delle tre major, Universal si aggiudica il primato assoluto, registrando una percentuale di market share pari al 39,13%, seguita da Sony (29,09%) e Warner (22,41%).

La classifica Radio Airplay Top 100 of The Year 2017 (per punteggio) è stata elaborata da Radiomonitor analizzando i dati rilevati dal 01.01.2017 al 13.12.2017, pondenderando il numero dei passaggi registrati da ciascun singolo con i dati di ascolto delle emittenti per quarto d’ora e per tipo di giorno.

Radiomonitor adotta la stessa metodologia in tutti i territori del mondo in cui opera, al fine di garantire un dato preciso, affidabile e universalmente riconosciuto dall’industria musicale internazionale.

Classifica Radio Airplay Top 100 of The Year 2017:

1 Ofenbach Be Mine Warner Music 2 Ed Sheeran Shape Of You Atlantic 3 Chainsmokers, The & Coldplay Something Just Like This Sony Music 4 Giusy Ferreri Partiti adesso RCA Records (Italy) 5 Francesco Gabbani Tra le granite e le granate BMG Rights Management 6 Vasco Rossi Come nelle favole Universal Music (Domestic) 7 Charlie Puth Attention Warner Music 8 DNCE feat. Nicki Minaj Kissing Strangers Republic Records 9 Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Despacito Universal Music 10 Sean Paul feat. Dua Lipa No Lie Island 11 Fabri Fibra feat. Thegiornalisti Pamplona Universal Music (Domestic) 12 Tiziano Ferro Lento/Veloce Universal Music 13 J-AX & Fedez feat. T-Pain $enza pagare Epic Records (Italy) 14 Katy Perry feat. Skip Marley Chained To The Rhythm Virgin EMI 15 Imagine Dragons Thunder Polydor 16 Ed Sheeran Galway Girl Atlantic 17 Thegiornalisti Riccione Carosello Records 18 Weeknd, The feat. Daft Punk I Feel It Coming Republic 19 Giorgia Credo Microphonica 20 Bruno Mars Versace On The Floor Atlantic 21 Harry Styles Sign Of The Times Columbia 22 Shawn Mendes There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back Virgin EMI 23 Alok & Bruno Martini feat. Zeeba Hear Me Now Columbia 24 Fabio Rovazzi feat. Gianni Morandi Volare Universal Music (Domestic) 25 Benji & Fede feat. Annalisa Tutto Per Una Ragione Warner Music Italy 26 Clean Bandit feat. Zara Larsson Symphony Warner Music 27 Calvin Harris feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry… Feels Sony 28 Francesco Gabbani Occidentali’s karma BMG Rights Management 29 Jamiroquai Cloud 9 Virgin 30 Tiziano Ferro feat. Carmen Consoli Il Conforto Universal Music (Domestic) 31 Francesca Michielin Vulcano RCA Records (Italy) 32 Takagi & Ketra feat. Lorenzo Fragola e Arisa L’esercito del selfie Columbia 33 Coldplay & Big Sean Miracles (Someone Special) Parlophone Music Spain 34 Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie Rockabye Warner Music 35 U2 You’re The Best Thing About Me Island 36 Biffy Clyro Re-arrange Atlantic 37 Pink What About Us RCA 38 Ligabue Ho fatto in tempo ad avere un futuro… Zoo Aperto 39 Drake Passionfruit Universal Music 40 Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse Katchi Warner Music 41 Robbie Williams Love My Life Columbia 42 Lenny Hell.o Universal Music 43 Enrique Iglesias feat. Descemer Bueno, … Súbeme La Radio Sony Music 44 Imagine Dragons Believer Interscope 45 Giorgia Vanità Microphonica 46 Parov Stelar All Night Warner Music 47 Maroon 5 feat. Future Cold Universal Music 48 Tiromancino Dove tutto è a metà Columbia Records (Italy) 49 Nek feat. J-AX Freud Warner Music Italy 50 Justin Bieber & BloodPop Friends 51 DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller Wild Thoughts Epic 52 Caparezza Ti fa stare bene Universal Music (Domestic) 53 LP Other People Energy Production 54 Gianna Nannini Fenomenale Charing Cross Records 55 Rag’N’Bone Man Human Columbia 56 Baby K feat. Andrés Dvicio Voglio ballare con te Columbia Records (Italy) 57 Avicii feat. Sandro Cavazza Without You Virgin EMI 58 Katy Perry feat. Migos Bon Appétit Virgin EMI 59 Negramaro Fino all’Imbrunire Sugar Music 60 Samuel La statua della mia libertà Columbia Records (Italy) 61 ZAYN & Taylor Swift I Don’t Wanna Live Forever Universal Music 62 Nina Zilli Mi hai fatto fare tardi Universal Music (Domestic) 63 Fabri Fibra Stavo pensando a te Universal Music (Domestic) 64 Weeknd, The Rockin’ XO/Republic 65 Samuel Vedrai Columbia 66 Giusy Ferreri feat. Federico Zampaglione L’amore mi perseguita RCA Records 67 Maroon 5 feat. SZA What Lovers Do Universal Music 68 Ermal Meta Vietato morire Mescal 69 Bruno Mars That’s What I Like Atlantic 70 Jax Jones feat. RAYE You Don’t Know Me Polydor 71 OneRepublic No Vacancy Interscope 72 JP Cooper She’s On My Mind Island 73 OneRepublic Let’s Hurt Tonight Interscope 74 J Balvin & Willy William Mi Gente Universal Music 75 J-AX & Fedez feat. Alessandra Amoroso Piccole cose Epic Records (Italy) 76 Mario Venuti Caduto dalle stelle Microclima-Puntoeacapo 77 Morat feat. Alvaro Soler Yo Contigo, Tú Conmigo Universal Music 78 Bruno Mars 24K Magic Atlantic 79 LP Strange Energy Production 80 Fiorella Mannoia Che sia benedetta Columbia 81 Paola Turci La vita che ho deciso Warner Music Italy 82 Paola Turci Fatti bella per te Warner Music Italy 83 Elisa Ogni istante Universal Music (Domestic) 84 Biagio Antonacci In mezzo al mondo Iris 85 Fabri Fibra Fenomeno Universal Music (Domestic) 86 Ermal Meta Ragazza paradiso Mescal 87 Lady Gaga Million Reasons Interscope 88 Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar The Greatest RCA 89 Tiziano Ferro Valore assoluto Universal Music (Domestic) 90 Giorgia Scelgo ancora te Microphonica 91 Sam Smith Too Good At Goodbyes Capitol Records 92 Fiorella Mannoia Siamo ancora qui Oyà Music 93 Francesco Renga Nuova luce RCA Records (Italy) 94 Vasco Rossi Un mondo migliore Universal Music Italia 95 Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar Don’t Wanna Know Polydor 96 Dan Auerbach Shine On Me Nonesuch 97 Ligabue È venerdì, non mi rompete i coglioni Zoo Aperto 98 Thegiornalisti Completamente Carosello Records 99 Dennis Lloyd Nevermind Warner Music 100 Marco Mengoni Onde (Sondr Remix)

